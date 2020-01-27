IRS begins accepting 2019 tax returns

(WSVN) - Tax season is officially underway as the Internal Revenue Service begins accepting and processing 2019 tax returns.

More than 150 million tax returns are expected to be filed the season, the IRS said in a press release.

#IRS will begin accepting and processing 2019 tax year returns on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Read: https://t.co/qXsBGhhipa pic.twitter.com/TBcNJwNUiZ — IRS (@IRSnews) January 26, 2020

“We encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and use the tools and information available on IRS.gov,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “The IRS and the nation’s tax community are committed to making this another smooth filing season.”

The IRS recommends everybody file electronically and select direct deposit to receive their refund the soonest.

The deadline to file your taxes is April 15.

