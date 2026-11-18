(CNN) — A grand jury in New York has indicted an Irish national who allegedly destroyed a US military aircraft by gaining access to the plane at an airport in Ireland, cutting wires, placing ball bearings inside fuel tanks, and pouring corrosive substances that could have resulted in an explosion.

Law enforcement alleges Daithi O’Corrain meticulously plotted the attack to cause significant damage. The indictment includes images of smashed gaugues and ax marks on the plane’s exterior — some of the extraordinary destruction inside and outside the plane — which prosecutors say caused at least $60 million in damage.

O’Corrain, 48, allegedly spent months planning the attack, which was the fourth time since May 2025 that people gained unauthorized access to the Shannon airport in County Clare, prosecutors say.

CNN attempted to reach O’Corrain’s lawyer for comment.

Authorities allege just after 4:30 am on April 11, O’Corrain snuck onto the taxiway at the airport and broke into the US C-130 Hercules aircraft, barricading himself inside. Prosecutors say, while inside, O’Corrain cut wires and hydraulic lines, crimped a liquid oxygen line, and destroyed every gauge in the cockpit, according to the indictment.

O’Corrain also brought onboard capsules of gallium — a corrosive material that can rapidly eat through aluminum and damage steel. The plane wasn’t salvageable after the attack and had to be destroyed, according to the US attorney’s office in Manhattan.

“This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism. The defendant allegedly spent months researching the aircraft, acquiring tools and materials, and preparing to maximize the destruction he could inflict,” said James C. Barnacle, FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the New York field office.

O’Corrain was indicted on one charge of destroying US government property. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. He was arrested by Irish authorities in April and is not in US custody at this time.

There is no indication of a motive in the court documents.

Prosecutors allege O’Corrain carefully planned the attack by searching for information about the aircraft’s construction and the security perimeter around Shannon Airport. He ordered gallium online and tools that he used in the attack and signed up for flight alerts to track flight paths, including of US military aircraft. He also attempted to contact a person involved in a previous attack at the airport, the indictment alleges.

Members of the aircraft’s flight crew discovered O’Corrain around 9:40 a.m. when they returned to the aircraft to depart. O’Corrain escaped out a hatch in the roof and hit the plane’s exterior with an axe, according to the indictment. He also allegedly poured ball bearings into the plane’s fuel tanks. The flight crew contacted security and Irish police arrested O’Corrain and took him into custody.

Law enforcement alleges O’Corrain was sophisticated in his attack researching which lines he could cut without injuring himself. According to the indictment, “O’Corrain cut, rather than crimped, the Aircraft’s liquid oxygen line, as he had its wire bundles, there would have been a high chance of a massive explosion within the Aircraft.”

In May 2025, three people were arrested by Irish authorities for driving a van through a perimeter fence. Two weeks later three people entered the runway and spray painted a US military aircraft. In November 2025, three individuals in a van breached the security perimeter and drove to a restricted area where a US military aircraft was parked where they were detained by security.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.