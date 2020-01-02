Iraq: At least 3 Katyusha rockets fired at Baghdad airport

Baghdad (AP) — At least three Katyusha rockets were fired at Baghdad International Airport Friday, causing multiple casualties, Iraqi security officials said.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said the rockets landed near the cargo hall. It reported several casualties and said two cars were on fire.

The nighttime attack occurred amid tensions with the U.S. after an Iran-backed militia attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

