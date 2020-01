TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country `unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed “human error” for the shootdown.

