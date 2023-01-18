(WSVN) - An Ohio family is counting their blessings after their security cameras captured an iPhone bursting into flames while it was charging on their kitchen counter.

Jennifer and Brian Leisgang posted the video to Facebook hoping that their story would keep other families from suffering a worse fate than they did.

On Jan. 9, around 1 a.m., the family said they were charging an iPhone 4 while they were sleeping. The phone was being charged with an original Apple charger.

A security camera inside the home captured the small fire igniting and then burning on the countertop before ultimately fizzling out.

“Luckily we had just cleaned off the counter yesterday as it usually has lots of school books and papers in that area,” the family said in the Facebook post.

Brian shared the video and photos of the aftermath on social media as a warning to other Apple users to be vigilant and ensure their electronics are charging away from anything that could potentially catch fire.

“We were extremely lucky to avoid a house fire,” Brian wrote on Facebook.

Leisgang said that she, as well as other parents she knows, use older products like the iPhone 4 to simply give their younger children something to watch videos with.

The family did file a claim with Apple hoping to get some sort of advice when it comes to older Apple products, but the company was unable to give a straightforward answer.

“Their verbal response, and I am paraphrasing because I did not write it all down, was that my device was vintage, and they don’t expect their clients to be using a phone that old,” Leisgang said. “They did not really have an answer.”

Leisgang said the company did ask for her to send in the phone in order for more research to be conducted.

Apple told FOX13 that they were aware of the incident involving Leisgang’s device and were “looking into the matter further.”

