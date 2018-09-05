iPhone 8 hardware defect causing devices to freeze, turn off

(WSVN) - Apple is offering free repairs for the iPhone 8 after learning that a number of devices will randomly freeze or turn off.

According to tech giant, a manufacturing defect involving the phone’s logic board is causing the phones’ issues.

In some cases, the phone won’t turn back on.

Apple said the issue does not affect the iPhone 8 Plus or any other model.

The recall involves iPhone 8s sold between September 2017 to March 2018 in the United States, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau and New Zealand.

Apple says it will fix the problem for free. However, the company also said any damage, such as a cracked screen, which may make the device harder to repair will ned to be fixed before the problem is rectified.

To check if your phone is among those included, click here.

