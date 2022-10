(WSVN) - Don’t take your iPhone 14 on a roller coaster.

The latest Apple phone is reportedly calling 911 thanks to the device’s new crash detection feature going off during thrilling rides.

Emergency crews received multiple calls from theme parks in Cincinnati and Chicago.

Officials recommend turning on airplane mode before the ride starts.

