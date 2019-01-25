Iowa superintendent announces snow day through song

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WSVN) — An Iowa superintendent is going viral for his creative way of announcing snow days.

Missouri Valley Schools Superintendent Brent Hoesing recently continued his trend of announcing snow days through song parodies.

The most recent addition is a spoof of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ hit song “Uptown Funk,” to announce a closure on Jan. 22.

Other songs adapted by Hoesing include “Ice Ice Baby,” “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “Let It Snow,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

