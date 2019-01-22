Iowa man who won $1 scratch-off asks for giant check

DES MOINES, Iowa (WSVN) — An Iowa man got the millionaire treatment after winning one dollar in the state lottery.

According to WHO, Tyler Heep bought a couple of scratch-off tickets from the Iowa Lottery with some pocket change and won one dollar.

Instead of cashing in his winnings, Heep went to the lottery’s headquarters and asked for one of the big ceremonial checks given to big lottery winners. After getting a few laughs from lottery officials, Heep said they obliged and wrote him a giant check.

“The guy came down the stairs and they took me into the back room where the camera was with the Iowa Lottery logo,” Heep said. “Sure enough, they wrote me the one-dollar check and had me hold it up and took the picture.”

Heep said he spent his winnings on a half gallon of gas.

