Iowa inmates sue over state’s new pornography ban in prisons

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WSVN) — Some Iowa prisoners want their porn back.

Dozens of incarcerated inmates at the Fort Dodge Correctional Institution have filed a federal lawsuit to challenge a new state regulation that bans pornography and porn “reading rooms” in state prisons.

Nearly 60 inmates are part of the lawsuit, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. The new rules took effect earlier this month.

The lawsuit seeks to end the ban, along with $25,000 for each of the 57 prisoners suing the state, KCCI reports.

A judge struck down a similar ban on porn in Iowa’s prisons over 30 years ago on the basis that the ban was too vague.

Mark Kende, director of Drake University’s Constitutional Law Center, says the new regulations are much more specific this time, and is much more likely to be upheld.

