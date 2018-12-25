Iowa deputies arrest ‘The Grinch’ for attempting to steal Christmas

(WSVN) - Residents in an Iowa county were able to rest easy Christmas Eve, knowing that no one – not even The Grinch himself – would be able to ruin Christmas.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted their latest arrest on their Facebook page.

Mr. Grinch was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center, charged with “Attempting to steal Christmas.”

Officials say The Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, will be released once his heart finishes growing three sizes.

