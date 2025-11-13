CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators gathered the debris from a Coral Springs plane crash as communities in and out of South Florida continue to grieve the deaths of the father and daughter who were on board the aircraft.

Alexander and Serena Wurm were on their way to Montego Bay, Jamaica with critical supplies after the devastation from Hurricane Melissa when their Beech B100 crashed into a lake behind a home off Creekside Drive in Coral Springs, Monday.

Loved ones said Alexander, the founder of the Cayman Islands-based Ignite the Fire Ministry, and his 22-year-old daughter lived their lives for others.

On a somber Wednesday night, friends in the Cayman Islands held their own memorial service for the victims and shared heartfelt words for the two people who are gone too soon.

“It’s not how long they lived but what they did with their lives,” said a guest speaker.

Meantime, in Coral Springs, investigators brought crews to remove debris left behind in the crash, placing it on a flatbed to be analyzed.

It’s unclear why the plane crashed just minutes after it took off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Friends of Alexander said it wasn’t his first flight mission carrying supplies.

By Tuesday evening, residents placed flowers, creating a memorial to honor the father and daughter outside of the Windsor Bay neighborhood, where they crashed.

“The community wants to show the sorrow and share the devastation of it, and we just hope there’s some level healing at some point with the family,” said Myles Shell, who lives nearby.

The Wurms’ tragic deaths have united communities from South Florida to the Cayman Islands as they paid their respects to two people who spent their lives trying to help others.

A resident at the Windsor Bay neighborhood told 7News a candlelight vigil is planned for the weekend.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

