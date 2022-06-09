MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators said a South Florida man who is currently behind bars has a key connection to the U.S. Capitol riots: former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

The Cuban American Miami resident and four other members of the far right group are among those charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

The Proud Boys are widely recognized as a violent hate group, but in a September 2020 interview with 7News, he said that reputation is unwarranted.

“Let me give it to you straight: I denounce white supremacy, I denounce antisemitism, I denounce racism, I denounce fascism, I denounce communism and any other -ism that is prejudiced towards people because of their race, religion, culture, tone of skin,” he said.

Tarrio is a convicted felon who once served as an FBI informant, but at the forefront of his current infamy is his alleged role in the violent attempt to overturn the November 2020 defeat of Donald Trump.

The Justice Department said Tarrio was not there during the riots, but he was in on the plot.

He was arrested at his Miami family home in early March after he was indicted on a conspiracy charge.

On June 6, the Justice Department upped the ante with the most serious charge in this case yet: seditious conspiracy. He is accused of inciting people to rebel against the government.

If convicted, Tarrio could spend 20 years in prison, and that’s where he is right now. A judge decided to keep him locked up while he waits for his day in court.

To date, 87 people from Florida have been charged in relation to the Capitol attack, more than any other state. Pennsylvania and Texas come in second with 69 residents each.

