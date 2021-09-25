SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – A major manhunt continued in search of Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Crews resumed their search on Friday of the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County for any sign of him.

Again, the search by investigators came up empty.

Petito’s body was found at a national park in Wyoming on Sunday.

The pair were on a cross-country trip when he returned to his parent’s home in North Port, Florida without Petito on Sept. 1.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents.

