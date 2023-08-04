STOCKTON, Calif. (WSVN) — An incident at a 7-Eleven store in Stockton, California, has gained widespread attention after video footage surfaced online, capturing the moment when two store clerks took swift action to thwart a robbery attempt.

In the video, which has since gone viral, a masked man is seen emptying shelves of cigarettes into a trash can while a bystander records the tense scene. The store clerks, determined to protect their workplace, intervene as the suspect attempts to leave the scene.

The bystander, who captured the altercation, described his experience. He said he stopped at the store for gas and a drink when he witnessed the unfolding events.

“I’m trying to feel it out,” said the man who did not want to give his name. “My job is to make it home.”

According to his account, the suspect attempted to bypass one employee behind the counter, but another worker grabbed him, and a scuffle ensued. The video showed the suspect being hit more than two dozen times by the store clerks in an attempt to subdue him.

The bystander eventually intervened verbally, urging the clerks to stop the physical altercation.

“Then I had to get really stern with my words. It’s enough,” he recounted. “So they kind of stopped. I’m narrating the situation. [I said] ‘He doesn’t have a gun, he’s all right. Are you done? Are you done? Now it’s time for everyone to go… he needs to go, and you guys need to stop.'”

Following the incident, someone from the store eventually called the police, and Stockton Police Department responded to the scene. A report was filed and an ongoing investigation is underway to determine the full details surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.