DENVER (WSVN) — A very good boy is being praised for conquering Colorado’s toughest mountain mission.

Jackson is a golden retriever who’s done something most humans haven’t: climbed some of the tallest peaks in the U.S.

The four-legged explorer and his owner, Jonathan Sperlazza, started small before they set their sights on the Colorado 14ers, mountains all over 14,000 feet tall.

“So I’m gonna go give it a shot with him and see if he enjoys it and see if I enjoy it, and the rest is pretty much history,” said Sperlazza. “We got addicted really, really fast.”

In September, the duo peaked — literally — by climbing Pikes Peak, the highest summit in the Southern Rocky Mountain’s Front Range, documenting their progress every step of the way.

“So it’s been really fun to look back kind of as like a digital diary, so when [Jackson is], like, old and gray and can’t really do any hiking, I’ll be able to, like, lay with him and say, ‘Hey, man, like, you did Maroon Bells.”

To make the climbs fun and safe, Jackson has his own gear, even little Kevlar booties to protect his paws.

