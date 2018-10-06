Interpol asks China for information on its missing president

PARIS (AP) — The international police agency Interpol says it has asked Chinese authorities for information about its president, Meng Hongwei, who seemingly vanished on a trip to China.

The Lyon-based agency said in a brief statement Saturday that “it looks forward to an official response from China’s authorities to address concerns over the president’s well-being.”

Interpol said it used law-enforcement channels to submit its request for information about Meng’s status.

Meng’s wife says she hasn’t heard from him since he left Lyon at the end of September. France has launched its own investigation. French authorities say he boarded a plane and arrived in China, but the 64-year-old’s subsequent whereabouts are unknown.

Meng is also a vice minister for public safety in China.

