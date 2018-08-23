Instagrammer arrested in LA for lighting fireworks in SW Miami-Dade Dollar Tree

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man captured on video setting off fireworks inside a Dollar Tree store has been arrested in California.

Dorian Thomas, who was wanted for arson in South Florida, is accused of lighting the fireworks and fleeing the scene near Southwest 136th Street and South Dixie Highway on July 4.

No one was injured in this case.

Thomas, better known by his Instagram profile doogang3x, had another man record the incident and then posted the stunt to his account.

He was arrested in Los Angeles and is being extradited back to Miami-Dade.

