(WSVN) - Instagram is testing out new instant notifications for its users.

The social media app wants to notify users or outages and account changes.

This comes after last week’s blackout on Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

The test is expected to last a few months.

It remains unclear if this change will become permanent.

