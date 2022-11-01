(CNN) — Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with accessing the platform on Monday morning.

Approximately 7,000 users reported the app was down around 10:15 a.m. ET, according to outage-tracking site Down Detector. After about 45 minutes, however, the number of reports had dipped noticeably.

Instagram said in a tweet Monday that it had fixed the issue.

“We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers,” the company tweeted. “Sorry!”

Additional information on the cause of the outage was not immediately available.

