WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WSVN) – A pair of furry friends that went viral because of their unsuspected friendship have found their forever home.

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog are practically inseparable: they play, sleep and eat together. That’s why the Wake County Animal Center in North Carolina was searching for a home where the two could live out their lives together. The Animal Center reached out to a long-time national rescue partner and a local foster family they’d previously worked with, and now, these four-legged friends have found their forever home at a farm, the Animal Center said in a news release.

“I’m so excited they will be living their dream life in Johnston County with their new family,” said Shinica Thomas, chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “The Wake County Animal Center has a fantastic rescue network and they focused on the best solution for this pair after getting custody of them. This was the best outcome we could hope for!”

Their new home at the farm will have plenty of room for the dynamic duo to run around and play, and is even home to a small herd of goats.

“We are so blessed to be able to foster Felix and Cinnamon!” said Jacqui Bankes, the new proud owner of the dynamic duo. “As their forever foster, we are excited to keep them together and also integrate them with our other goats and dogs, after appropriate testing and quarantine. Thank you to Wake County and Mr. Mo Project for making this possible for us!”

A couple that runs a national rescue organization that specializes in finding homes for senior dogs and their non-profit has agreed to pay for Cinnamon and Felix’s health care for the rest of their lives. Felix received all the necessary preventative care and has been neutered by the Animal Center veterinarians.

