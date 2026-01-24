SOUTHBEND, Ind. (WSVN) – Inmates being held at a county jail near Southbend, Indiana crocheted hats to donate for the winter.

The inmates spent weeks learning how to make the hats.

“Well when a new person becomes involved in programming, a person that’s already in programming will sit down and show them step by step how to make a hat. They make all the hats out on loom,” said Sharon Lowry, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Program Director. “So for last year, we had 2,213 hats made, and that we donated to other organizations.”

The crochet project is part of the jail’s counsel program, and was designed to reduce the risk of recidivism.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.