(WSVN) - Surveillance footage captured the moment an inmate escaped a transport van as the driver stopped at a fast-food drive-thru.

The 22-year-old hopped out the backseat of the van and made a run for it, Monday.

He was being extradited from Texas to face murder and marijuana possession charges in Indiana.

At last check, he has not been found.

