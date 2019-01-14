Inmate convicted in child’s death killed in Oklahoma prison

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma officials say a man convicted of murder in the 1997 disappearance of his 8-year-old neighbor has been killed in prison.

The Oklahoma Department of Correction says Anthony Palma was found unresponsive in his cell late Friday. Investigators believe his cellmate killed him.

Palma was serving a life sentence for the presumed death of Kirsten Hatfield. The girl was kidnapped from her home in the Oklahoma City suburb of Midwest City. Her body was never found.

According to the Oklahoman, prosecutors said Palma kidnapped Kirsten to sexually assault her

Palma was convicted 20 years after Kirsten’s disappearance. He was arrested after new DNA testing linked him to blood found on her bedroom windowsill.

Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes tells TV station KWTV that Palma “probably met his justice” but that authorities had hoped Palma would one day lead them to Kirsten’s body.

