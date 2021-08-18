(WSVN) - Health officials are expected to release information proving why people will need booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated individuals should get booster shots eight months after their second vaccine dose to stay protected against the virus and its variants.

Booster shots will be administered once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer’s full approval is expected soon.

