HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Texas couple were injured after a driver crashed into them while they were sitting inside a restaurant.

The social media influencers, known to their YouTube followers as Patrick Blackwood and Nina Unrated, was shooting a food review video inside a Houston restaurant when all of a sudden the SUV came crashing in, hitting them and sending shattered glass flying.

Video, played in slow motion, shows Blackwood and Unrated darting as fast as they could out of their booth with a look of shear panic on their face. Blackwood immediately covers Unrated to protect her.

Paramedics rushed the couple to a local hospital, but while on their way, they managed to post it all on social media and keep their followers informed on their recovery.

Both of them telling their fans they are relieved they weren’t more seriously hurt.

“I’m just bless. Thank you universe,” said Blackwood.

Unrated uploaded a video of her sitting on a hospital bed and being rolled into a surgery room to get stitches.

“Alright, its time for stitches. My body feels tight, my head hurts a little bit. My jaw hurts a little bit. It’s blurry [but] I’m just glad I’m alive,” she said.

The two were eventually released from the hospital after surviving the horrific crash.

“We’re just now leaving the hospital. It’s a good thing that we can at least get out of here. I’m sore, tight and all banged up but not dead and anytime you can complain about your headache or your back, you’re still alive. I guess that’s what matters,” said Unrated.

The couple said the car came barreling through the glass wall at 35 to 40 miles per hour and while left shaken and forever changed, they are glad to be OK.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the SUV thought she had placed her car in park, but didn’t and crashed into the business.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

