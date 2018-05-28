Infant severely injured by softball now breathing on her own

(WSVN) - A newborn baby girl in Iowa is showing signs of improvement after suffering a severe injury when she was hit on the head with a softball.

According to a Facebook post from the great-aunt of McKenna Hovenga, the 2-month-old infant is now breathing on her own.

“McKenna is off EVERYTHING breathing related!” McKenna’s great-aunt wrote on Facebook. “She’s off it ALL and breathing and resting comfortably for the first time since they took her off the vent! I cannot express how HUGE this is!!! We were very worried that her troubles were related to her brain injury and we are so very thankful that this is not the case!”

McKenna’s great-aunt also said the infant’s appearance has also improved.

“Her skin is no longer mottled and she’s the color of a healthy baby that is oxygen saturated,” she wrote.

McKenna was at her father’s softball game in early May when she was hit on the head by an overthrown ball. Since the incident, her family has been giving updates on her condition through a Facebook page called Healing for McKenna.

Her family also set up a YouCaring page to help raise funds to cover her medical treatment. To donate, click here.

