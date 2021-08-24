(WSVN) - A bath seat for infants has been recalled due to drowning concerns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall after the bath seats failed to meet the federal safety standard, “including requirements for stability and leg openings and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.”

Around 120 bath seats were sold exclusively on Amazon.

No drowning incidents have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Frieyss for a full refund.

The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

