A deluxe Japanese gelato brand has achieved the distinction of creating the world’s most expensive ice cream, according to Guinness World Records.

Cellato introduced a new European-Japanese fusion flavor called Byakuya, which comes with a hefty price tag of approximately $6,696 per scoop.

New record: Most expensive ice cream – JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan.



The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses 🍨 pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023

Byakuya, named after the Japanese term for “white knight,” boasts a unique blend of rare and luxurious ingredients. Notably, the gelato features the Italian Phantom White Truffle, recognized by Guinness World Records as costing a staggering $15,192 per kilogram.

In addition to the prized truffle, the gelato incorporates other premium elements such as sake lees and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. A lavish finishing touch is provided by a delicate topping of gold leaf.

Cellato’s website specifies that customers who order the Byakuya gelato will be treated to a handcrafted metal spoon from Fushimi, Kyoto, skillfully created by Takeuchi craftsmen. To further enhance the indulgence, the brand includes its signature white truffle oil, intended to be served atop the gelato.

During a tasting session, Cellato’s staff conveyed to Guinness World Records that the premium gelato offers a remarkable combination of rich flavors and enticing textures.

Cellato has revealed plans to unveil more eccentric gelato flavors infused with caviar and champagne, further expanding their range of unique and extravagant offerings.

