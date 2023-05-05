INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo has launched a million-dollar grant challenge to find a group that can help save a critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, or extinct-in-the-wild species.

Field conservationists from around the world are invited to apply by submitting pre-applications by June 4 and full applications by December 3. The grant aims to find a plan that will have a measurable and sustainable impact on the future of a species.

A panel of international animal conservation experts will judge the entries and announce the winner in February 2024. The winner will have five years to implement their program and demonstrate progress.

“We know that reversing the decline of a species takes time,” said Dr. Rob Shumaker, President, and CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo. “If we trust the science and stay focused, we will save species. This challenge will serve as a model for other conservation organizations to follow.”

Members of the zoo are committed to the conservation of endangered species, and this grant is just one of many ways it is working to make a difference.

“The Indianapolis Zoo Saving Species Challenge is visionary and will focus attention on achieving a significant impact on the survival of a species,” said Jon Paul Rodriguez, Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission.

The Indianapolis Zoo has a long history of supporting wildlife conservation efforts, and this grant is a testament to its dedication to making a difference in the world. The grant is open to field conservationists around the world, and the Zoo encourages anyone with a passion for wildlife to apply.

If you are interested in applying for the grant or learning more about the application process, visit the Indianapolis Zoo’s website.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.