INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSVN) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department welcomed its newest and most unconventional addition to the force, Officer Gus, an Australian Mini Labradoodle with a unique role.

Officer Gus stands out from his canine colleagues, as he is not trained to sniff drugs or pursue suspects, but to boost the well-being of the officers he serves.

As the official therapy dog of the Indianapolis Police Department, Gus’s presence has already had a positive impact on the force.

This furry officer has undergone extensive training and boasts an impressive repertoire of over 30 commands.

Gus has been specially conditioned to remain composed and unfazed in the face of gunfire and sirens, ensuring he remains a steady source of comfort during high-stress situations. His primary handler also underwent rigorous training to become certified in handling therapy dogs.

The decision to introduce Officer Gus to the force is backed by scientific studies that highlight the positive influence therapy dogs can have on mental wellness, particularly following traumatic events.

The presence of these animals has been known to reduce stress, anxiety, and post-traumatic symptoms, providing much-needed relief for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect the community.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.