(WSVN) - Police bodycam video showed massive flames consuming an upstairs apartment unit near Indianapolis.

Five children, one of them a 3-year-old, and their grandmother were trapped in the flames.

“You see your niece or your child,” said a female officer. “You take a personal note and you do what it takes to get those kids out.”

Screams could be heard coming from the window in footage captured by body cameras.

Crews caught the terrified children and grandmother as they jumped from the second-floor window.

“Jump! You have to!” said one of the officers.

Police said the true hero is the young girl, who broke the window they jumped out of. Her quick thinking allowed everyone to escape.

Officials said the little girl wrapped her hand around a pillowcase and started punching the glass to break it open. She was able to help everyone out of the building.

“I was able to spend some time in the ambulance with them,” said a woman police officer. “One of the girls just hugged me and said thank you so much, which for me, I’ll take with me for the rest of my career.”

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

