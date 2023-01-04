(WSVN) - New video emerging of Indiana state police pulling over Idaho murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger near Indianapolis.

At the time of this December 15 traffic stop, the 28-year-old and his dad were in the white Hyundai Elantra at the center of the quadruple murder.

The pair told the trooper they had just been pulled over minutes earlier and both times, they were reportedly following too closely behind a trooper’s cruiser.

They were let off with a warning by both troopers.

The father and son made the cross-country road trip from Washington to Kohberger’s family home in Pennsylvania, about a month after the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin.

Tuesday afternoon, Kohberger appeared before a judge in eastern Pennsylvania days after he was arrested at his parent’s house.

Sources said the FBI tracked the 28-year-old suspect for four days before he was taken into custody.

The criminology Ph.D. student faces four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge; he also showed little emotion as he waived extradition.

“Having read those documents and the sealed affidavits of probable cause, I definitely believe that one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition and hurry his return back to Idaho was the need to know what was in those documents.”

Pennsylvania authorities said they have up to 10 days to extradite Kohberger but are staying tight-lipped on details, citing security concerns.

“We’re currently working on that in coordination with authorities out in Idaho.”

Once Kohberger is back in Idaho, the documents will be unsealed and new details about the charges he faces will be available.

Kohberger’s attorney said his client is confident he will be exonerated.

