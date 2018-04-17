Indiana police pull over driver for traffic violation, find 78 pounds of pot

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WSVN) — Indiana State Police discovered a large haul of marijuana after an officer pulled over a driver for a traffic violation.

Officers said a trooper was patrolling a highway in Greenfield when he noticed a black SUV weaving outside the traffic lanes.

Upon pulling the vehicle over, officers discovered 78 pounds of marijuana in the back.

Officers arrested the driver 51-year-old Christian Elie and passenger 42-year-old Austin Johnson.

Detectives estimate the street value of the weed is estimated to be around $250,000.

