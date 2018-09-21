Indiana man sentenced to 160 years in prison for impregnating 10-year-old girl

MARION, Ind. (WSVN) — A man convicted of molesting and impgrenating a 10-year-old girl will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, was sentenced to 160 years in prison on Thursday, Fox 59 reports. His sentence calls for a minimum of 132 years behind bars.

Thrash was found guilty on 10 counts of child molestation during his trial in August, where the victim testified that she had been molested at least 15 times. She said she became pregnant when she was 10 years old.

Fox News reports the victim gave birth to a baby boy in September 2017 at the age of 11.

The girl’s mother also faces charges of neglect, aiding in child molesting and assisting a criminal, according to the Chronicle-Tribune. She is currently behind bars on a theft charge; her trial on charges in the molestation case is scheduled for early October.

