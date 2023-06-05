CARMEL, Ind. (WSVN) — Indiana firefighters helped three duklings from a storm drain and they captured the moment they reunited them witht their mother on video.

On Thursday, the Carmel Fire Department posted on Facebook the touching scene when the three baby ducks waddled right up their their siblings behind their mother.

The Facebook post thanked the fellow fire crew members and noted the many ducklings she has to look after.

