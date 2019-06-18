Indiana church partners with charity to wipe out $2 million in medical debt for families in need

CARMEL, Ind. (WSVN) — Over 2,000 families are now free of their medical debt after a little help from an Indiana church.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Northview Church raised $20,000 from members in the congregation.

Partnering with a charity, RIP Medical Debt, they were able to use that $20,000 to cancel $2 million in debt.

RIP Medical Debt purchases the debt for pennies on the dollar and then pays it off, with no strings attached.

Steven Poe, the senior pastor at Northview Church, said he saw an article about another church donating to RIP Medical Debt, and he thought it was something his own church would be able to accomplish their Dollar Club.

“We say, ‘what can you buy with a buck?’ Not much. But when everyone comes together, that gives us a lot of leverage,” Poe said.

Usually, Poe will seek a dollar from each member. However, he asked the members to donate $3 each to raise the money needed to wipe out the debt.

The families who got their medical debt cleared will receive letters sometime in late June or early July notifying them that their debt has been cleared.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.