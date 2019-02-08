Indian man to sue parents for giving birth to him without his consent

(WSVN) - A 27-year-old Indian man has made headlines after announcing his intent to sue his parents for giving birth to him without his consent.

Raphael Samuel told the BBC, that it is wrong to have children because they then have to put up with lifelong suffering. Insisting that “it was not our decision to be born,” Samuel said we should be paid for the rest of our lives to live.

“If we are born without our consent, we should be maintained for our life. We should be paid by our parents to live,” Samuel said according to Fox News.

Samuel said he understands that people can’t give consent to be born, and he actually has a good relationship with his parents, who are both lawyers, and they appear to find the lawsuit humorous.

However, he ascribes to the belief of anti-natalisim, or the idea that life is full of misery that people should stop having children.

“There’s no point to humanity. So many people are suffering,” he told the BBC. “If humanity is extinct, Earth and animals would be happier. They’ll certainly be better off. Also no human will then suffer. Human existence is totally pointless.”

Samuel’s mother allegedly responded to her son’s lawsuit in a statement through his Facebook saying, “I must admire my son’s temerity to want to take his parents to court knowing both of us are lawyers.”

“If Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault.,” she added.

Samuel’s mother also urged the public not to forget other parts of her son’s beliefs, including concerns for the burden on Earth’s resources and the pain that many children experience while growing up.

