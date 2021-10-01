NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in Utah have released body camera video that, they said, shows missing Florida woman Gabby Petito admitting her fiancé, Brian Laundrie physically hurt her during their cross-country trip.

The Moab City Police Department on Thursday released the footage that was recorded during an Aug. 12 traffic stop.

Investigators said police pulled over the couple after someone reported they were having an argument.

“Did he hit you though? I mean, it’s OK if you’re saying you hit him. I understand if he hit you, but we want to know the truth if he actually hit you,” the officer said.

“I guess, yeah, but I hit him first,” said Petito as she fought back tears.

“Where did he hit you? Don’t worry, just be honest,” said the officer.

“He, like, grabbed my face, like, I guess. He didn’t, like, hit me in the face. He didn’t like punch me in the face,” said Petito.

“Did he slap your face or what?” said the officer.

“Well, he like grabbed me, like, with his nail, and I guess that’s why it hurts. I definitely have a cut. Like, I can feel it.”

Petito went missing 13 days later. Her body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Laundrie, 23, remains on the run. Investigators said he returned home to his family’s North Port, Florida home soon after Petito disappeared.

FBI agents returned to the Laundrie family home on Thursday as the search continues to intensify.

Search efforts have focused on a nature preserve and a campground in Southwest Florida.

Authorities are offering around $30,000 in reward money for a tip leading to Laundrie’s capture.

