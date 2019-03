SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — Two female JetBlue crew members have filed a lawsuit against the airline that claims two pilots drugged and raped one of them.

The lawsuit alleges the pilots gave the employees a drug-laced beer during an overnight layover in Puerto Rico in May 2018.

The women also alleged the airlines took no action after they reported the incident.

The crew members are seeking unspecified damages.

