Over 13,000 children’s nightgowns from iMOONZZ, sold on Amazon, are under recall due to a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reveals these nightgowns fall short of flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

While no injuries have been reported, consumers are urged to immediately cease using the nightgowns and seek a full refund.

