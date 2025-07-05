According to Chicago Police Department, a woman allegedly stabbed three children before setting a house on fire.

“You can see the flames in between the trees.” said a witness on the cell phone video that captured smoke coming from the home where police say the incident took place.

A 45-year-old woman allegedly used a knife to stab the three children before setting the home on fire, police said.

“This lady got some blood on her, got the knife away from her.” a Chicago Police officer was heard saying over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Police said a medical emergency call initially sent officers to the home on shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, leading them to a working fire that hid a bloody scene inside.

“I got this child yelling for help out the basement window, we’re trying to get her out of the window. I do see blood.” said the officer over Broadcastify.

Investigators say three children were stabbed multiple times, including who medical examiners have identified as 4-year-old Jordan Wallace. Police say he was stabbed in his chest and died at Stroger Hospital.

A 13-year-old girl sustained critical injuries to her face, chest, and back, and a 10-year-old boy was left with a stab wound to his right arm.

“It was devastating,” said neighbor, Angie Perez. “You never want to hear that anyone’s life is taken, especially a child.”

“It’s sad because today is a day of celebration,” said Juan Miranda, another neighbor. “It’s sad.”

All of this transpired while the thick smoke and fire persisted next door, damaging the roof and leaving two people hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

Police say three officers were also treated for breathing in too much smoke.

Neighbors expressed sympathy for the young victims.

“These lives are ruined, you know,” said Perez. “There’s no happiness from here on for them. Any kind of tragedy, it trumps any kind of happiness in the future.”

The 45-year-old woman was taken into custody. Chicago Police Department have not confirmed the relationship between the suspect and the three victims, but said the incident was domestic in nature.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.