CHICAGO (WSVN) — A woman stabbed three children before she set a house on fire in Chicago, police said.

Cellphone video captured smoke coming from the home where, Chicago Police said, the incident took place.

“You can see the flames in between the trees,” a witness is heard saying in the video.

Investigators said the 45-year-old woman used a knife to stab the children before setting the home ablaze.

“This lady got some blood on her, got the knife away from her,” a Chicago Police officer said over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Police said a medical emergency call initially sent officers to the home on shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, leading them to a working fire that hid a bloody scene inside.

“I got this child yelling for help out the basement window. We’re trying to get her out of the window; I do see blood.” said the officer over Broadcastify.

Detectives said the three children were stabbed multiple times, including who medical examiners identified as 4-year-old Jordan Wallace. Police said he was stabbed in his chest and died at Stroger Hospital.

A 13-year-old girl suffered critical injuries to her face, chest, and back, and a 10-year-old boy was left with a stab wound to his right arm.

“It was devastating,” said neighbor Angie Perez. “You never want to hear that anyone’s life is taken, especially a child.”

“It’s sad, because today is a day of celebration,” said Juan Miranda, another neighbor. “It’s sad.”

All of this transpired while the thick smoke and fire persisted next door, damaging the roof and leaving two people hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

Police said three officers were also treated for breathing in too much smoke.

Neighbors expressed sympathy for the young victims.

“These lives are ruined, you know,” said Perez. “There’s no happiness from here on for them. Any kind of tragedy, it trumps any kind of happiness in the future.”

The 45-year-old woman was taken into custody. Chicago Police have not confirmed the relationship between the suspect and the three victims, but said the incident was domestic in nature.

