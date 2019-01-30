Illinois police ‘arrest’ Elsa due to extremely cold weather

MCLEAN, Ill. (WSVN) — Freezing temperatures around the Midwest have caused an Illinois police department to take matters into their own hands.

McLean Police in Illinois jokingly announced that they arrested the person they believe to be responsible for causing the drop in degrees – Queen Elsa.

“ATTENTION: Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice. Thank you for your attention and understanding to this matter. Respectfully, the McLean Police Dept.”

McLean, Illinois is located about two and a half hours away from Chicago, where wind chill temperatures were as low as -56 degrees.

