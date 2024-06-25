CHICAGO (WSVN) — A man is recovering after he underwent a kidney operation while being wide awake.

The Illinois man had a “pioneering procedure,” a first-of-its-kind procedure.

“I had been given a lot of sedation for my own comfort. But, you know, I was still able to be somewhat aware of what they were doing,” he said.

John Nicholas, 28, was given a spinal anesthesia shot, instead of using general anesthesia. It is a similiar procedure used with pregnant women who undergo a c-section.

During the two-hour surgery, Nicholas said he was wide awake, alert and even talking and answering questions from doctors.

“When they called out my name and told me about certain milestones they had reached, like, ‘Oh, hey, you know, we actually connected it. Hey, we’re sewing things up,'” said Nicholas.

He said that doctors even showed him his new kidney before it was placed inside his body.

“Yeah, it was pretty cool,” said Nicholas.

Doctors said that staying awake during the surgery allows patients to recover more quickly.

Nicholas returned home one day after his surgery.

