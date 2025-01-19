HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WSVN) — A mother and father sent their son to a day care in Illinois hoping he would be taken care of. Instead, they said, a worker put the 4-year-old boy in a trash can.

Monica Forte and Justin Barnes said their boys have been a little more clingy since a teacher at The Learning Lab day care in illinois put their son in a trash can as punishment for refusing to take a nap.

A surveillance camera in the classroom captured video of the incident.

The parents said the teacher told them it was a joke.

“Regardless if she was joking or not, you don’t put anybody’s child in the garbage can,” said Forte. “You work with kids. I mean, you have to learn; they should know how to de-escalate these certain situations.”

According to the video, there were other children present as well, and two other day care employees may have seen what was happening.

However, no one apparently reported the incident, and the parents didn’t find out until their son told them.

“It was just way worse than I can, like, imagine. I can just imagine, like, what was going through his head?” said Barnes.

The parents said they’ve gone to this day care for almost two years. They said the owner told them the worker who put their son in the trash can was fired, but the parents would like the other workers who witnessed the incident to be disciplined as well.

“When I reviewed the tape, my first thing was, of course, I’m crying, and I immediately went to the police station,” said Forte.

The Learning Lab has released a statement saying they’ve fired a second worker, and they’re working with police and other agencies investigating the matter.

Forte and Barnes said they are considering a civil lawsuit.

