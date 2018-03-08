Illinois animal shelter gives dogs comfy armchairs while they await adoption

GALESBURG, Ill. (WSVN) — An Illinois pet shelter has received a flood of support after sharing a video of their shelter pets snuggling up on donated arm chairs.

The Knox County Humane Society shared the video on Facebook, showing the furry companions lounging on the old chairs.

“The shelter pets absolutely love their chairs! If anyone has any older chairs they no longer want, please think of the shelter pets!” the shelter wrote in the post.

Since it was posted on Monday, the video has gotten over half a million shares, and plenty of donated armchairs for their pups.

“We are beyond thankful and completely blind-sideded by the large following this post has garnered. Thank you all so very much! The shelter animals send many licks and purrs of appreciation!” the shelter wrote in a comment.

If you would like to help the pets at the Knox County Humane Society, you can buy something the shelter needs off their Amazon wish list, and the nonprofit even gets to keep a portion of the proceeds.

