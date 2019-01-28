Illegal immigrant accused of raping, impregnating 14-year-old girl

A man accused of illegally entering the country twice has now been accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Fresno Bee, deputies were called to a California hospital where the now-15-year-old girl was giving birth to the baby after hospital workers became concerned with the girl’s age.

The girl told detectives that she met 31-year-old Hector Manuel Montez on Facebook and that one day, he picked her up from school because she missed the bus and needed a ride home. However, instead of taking her home, the girl said Montez took her to a secluded area and raped her.

According to KSEE, detectives said the teen hid her pregnancy for as long as she could before she finally told her mother and grandmother while on a family trip to Honduras.

Montez was later arrested and is now being held on a bail of $5,275,000.

Detectives tell KSEE that Montez is from Honduras and he has been previously arrested for entering the country illegally, once in Texas in 2012, and again in 2015 in Arizona.

