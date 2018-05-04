IKEA unveils limited edition 3-piece suits that match furniture

(WSVN) - IKEA, a popular furniture and home decor store, announced a new line of…three-piece suits.

According to CTV News, the new partnership is with tailor William Hunt, who will design a series of limited edition suits using patterns from their furniture.

The only way to get these suits, however, is in a contest posted on the IKEA UK’s website.

The suits will feature patterns used in IKEA’s chairs, sofas and bedding.

“People use fabric in fashion to express their personality, but we want people to replicate this in their homes,” said Emelie Sandberg, creative leader for IKEA UK and Ireland, in the company’s promotional YouTube video for the contest.

