IKEA recalls pet water dispensers after 2 dogs die of suffocation

(WSVN) - IKEA has recalled pet water dispensers that have reportedly caused the deaths of two pets.

In a press release, IKEA recalled the LURVIG water dispenser due to a suffocation hazard. The company said two dogs died of suffocation after getting their heads stuck inside the dispensers.

At IKEA, the safety and security of our products is our top priority, which is why we have decided to recall the LURVIG water dispenser.” says Petra Axdorff, Business Area Manager at IKEA of Sweden AB, in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by these events and know that pets are important and loved family members for many of our customers.”

The LURVIG was sold in U.S. stores between October 2017 and June 2018.

IKEA is issuing a full refund for any customer that returns the dispenser to any of their stores.

